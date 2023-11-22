Suara.com – The romantic relationship between Eva Manurung and Jordan Ali not only surprised netizens. This relationship even surprised Eva Manurung’s family, especially her children.

Virgoun and her older sister, Febby Carol, expressed strong reactions and disapproval. Apart from that, Febby Carol revealed the losses that Eva Manurung received after dating brondong.

Through his conversation on YouTube insertlive, Virgoun’s older brother revealed the problems that occurred in Eva Manurung’s career. It is said that as a result of her relationship with Jordan, Eva Manurung lost hundreds of millions of rupiah.

This loss was obtained because an endorsement party canceled the contract with Eva Manurung. The contract was even signed by Febby Carol as Brand Ambassador.

“Regarding their relationship like that, whether it’s a content relationship or a serious relationship, has the endorsement value actually increased, like that from Jordan or Mami?” the host asked Febby Carol.

“In fact, it’s a loss. So, (there is) a beauty endorsement, Mami is a brand ambassador, I also just became a brand ambassador, I wanted to take a contract, it was already made but it was decided by one party because of this riot,” said Febby Carol.

Not only that, the cancellation of the contract would result in Eva Manurung losing a large amount of income. It is said that the income should have reached IDR 400 million.

“How much is it worth, Sis, if you can tell?” ask the host again.

“More or less? Yes Rp. 400 million,” explained Febby Carol, Eva Manurung’s daughter.

Even so, the loss of up to IDR 400 million was not given in the form of money, but rather products.

Jordan Ali and Eva Manurung’s Dating Style (Instagram/@evamanurung1105)

“But in the form of products. Maybe in a year, whatever the product, for example, twice a month, let’s say, but not in the form of cash,” explained Febby.

Furthermore, if the contract is not cancelled, Eva Manurung is said to be free to choose any form of treatment she wants. However, all of this was just a fantasy since the contract was finally terminated by the company.

“He wants any treatment for free, the value is IDR 400 million,” continued Febby Carol.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Eva Manurung and Jordan Ali are still seen spending time together. The two of them also often show off their affection in public.

The age gap of around 23 years does not seem to be a problem for either Eva Manurung or Jordan Ali. Virgoun’s decision to stop sending monthly money did not make Eva Manurung give up on her love story.