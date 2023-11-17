loading…

A former South Korean (South Korean) spy revealed that the real name of Kim Jong-un’s daughter is not Kim Jo-ae. Photo/Reuters

SEOUL – Media The Korea Times reported that the name of the dictator’s daughter North Korea (Jewelry) Kim Jong-un what the world has known all along turns out to be wrong. Media South Korea (South Korea) quoted the statement of a former spy for that country.

Former South Korean intelligence officer Choe Su Yong told the news outlet that it is likely that the real name of Kim Jong-un’s daughter, known as Kim Ju-ae, is Kim Eun Ju.

The figure who worked in the counter-espionage division for 20 years at the South Korean intelligence agency said that the name Kim Ju-ae came from former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Rodman is known to have visited North Korea several times, and claims to have close friendship with Kim Jong-un. Choe said that during one of his visits, the basketball legend had a miscommunication with Kim regarding the girl’s name.

“I heard that Kim introduced his daughter to Rodman during his visit to North Korea, saying in Korean that ‘jeo-ae’ was his daughter. Rodman seemed to misunderstand the Korean word ‘jeo-ae’ as her name,” Choe told The Times, citing source in North Korea, as reported by Business Insider, Friday (17/11/2023).

According to Choe, Kim Jong-un used the word ‘jeo-ae’, which means ‘that girl’ in Korean, to refer to his daughter rather than her name.

Rodman in 2013 told The Guardian that Kim Jong-un’s daughter was called Ju-ae, saying that she visited North Korea and held the girl when she was a baby.

Rodman’s representative did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which is the country’s main authority for dealing with North Korea, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.