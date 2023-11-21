

In this last episode of this season’s television program Buitenkans, ecologist Piet Bremer takes you to Twente. There he visits projects that fit well in the vein of Nature and Environment Overijssel. This environmental organization encourages education about sustainability and nature. We also take a look at the natural history museum Natura Docet in Denekamp, ​​where the last beaver in the Netherlands is set up. And there we learn that a substance from the anal glands has been used for something that we still enjoy.