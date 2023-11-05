Joaquin Phoenix’s strangest film, Beau is Afraid, already has a release date on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Beautiful Tiene Miedo (Beautiful Is Afraid) It was released in theaters on April 1, 2023, although it did not have the expected success, since it only raised about 11 million dollars with a budget of 35 million. Then, it arrived on digital format on June 13, and later on Blu-ray on July 11. Now, it’s the turn to be seen on Paramount+ on December 21.

This film is directed by Ari Aster and has a great cast led by Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian and Julia Antonelli.

What is it about?

Beau is scared

The film Beau is Afraid, released in 2023, immerses us in the life of Beau Wasserman, an individual with a peculiar past. Raised by his mother Mona, an influential businesswoman, Beau grows up without knowing his father due to the extravagant story of his mother, who claims that Beau died the night of his conception due to a heart murmur. related to an orgasm.

As the plot unfolds, we follow Beau from his teenage years, when he falls deeply in love with Elaine during a cruise with his mother. Together they make an unusual promise: to preserve her virginity until they meet again as adults.

As Beau grows into adulthood, he finds himself trapped in a life marked by anxiety and loneliness in a crime-ridden city. He plans a trip to commemorate the anniversary of his father’s death and visit his mother, but he becomes trapped in a nightmare of unfortunate events that include robbery, violence, and an unexplained accident that causes the death of his mother. his mother

Hurt and confused, Beau wakes up in the home of Grace and Roger, a couple caring for a veteran named Jeeves, who shared battle experiences with the couple’s deceased son. The situation becomes even more complicated when Toni, Grace and Roger’s daughter, is involved in a tragic incident. Tension rises, and Beau decides to flee into the woods in search of answers.

In the forest, he encounters a group of traveling actors known as The Orphans of the Forest. A play they perform captures Beau’s imagination, taking him on a journey of self-discovery.

Also, a man reveals a surprising secret about his father.

Beau’s Afraid’s plot becomes even more complex when Jeeves attacks the group of actors, triggering a frantic escape into the woods. Finally, Beau heads to her mother’s estate, but arrives late for her funeral. There she reunites with Elaine, her youthful love. After a passionate night, an unexpected turn triggers a tragedy.

The film reaches its climax when Beau’s mother Mona suddenly appears to reveal dark family secrets in an attic. The revelation is shocking: Beau has a twin brother, and her father is a monstrous phallic-shaped creature. The situation spirals out of control when Jeeves bursts onto the scene, triggering an explosive confrontation.

In a state of shock and despair, Beau finds himself in a strange, surreal trial in a peculiar setting. The film concludes with a disturbing twist that keeps the audience stunned by the uncertain fate of Beau Wasserman.

Beau is Afraid is a film that breaks with conventions and immerses viewers in an emotional and immersive journey through the life of its protagonist, exploring themes of identity, fear and complex family relationships.