Denpasar Voice – Bali United coach Stefano Cugurra received praise after successfully bringing Serdadu Tridatu to victory over Madura United.

The match between Bali United and Madura United was held at Gelora Bangkalan, on Thursday (23/11/2023).

Stefano Cugurra’s Bali United squad actually fell behind Madura United through Junior Brandao’s trick.

However, Bali United managed to return the situation to 2-1 until the match ended.

Bali United’s two winning goals against Madura United were scored by Muhammad Rachmat and Irfan Jaya.

For this victory, Bali United supporter, Semeton Dewata praised Stefano Cugurra by calling it Master Class.

“Teco the Master Class, Bali United coach forever,” wrote the account @deaakhan quoted from the comments page of Bali United’s Instagram post.

“An important victory for Bali United, their mentality was tested from being left behind to winning,” wrote the account @lord_jash1n. (*/Rizal)