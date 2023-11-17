Ursula Von Der Leyen speech to the EU

A stop comes from the EU on beach concessions and single allowances. Italy rejected

The battle on beach concessions does not appear to know of an arrest. The European Commission continues the infringement procedure against Italy circa the violation for failure to comply with directive Bolkenstein. It is a provision, dating back to 2006, which obliges the member states of the European Union to liberalize public beaches opening them up to market competition, thus encouraging the provision of better services for users.

According to what Ansa understands, the letter from the EU Commission was sent to Roma. The title of the letter, ‘Beach concessions in Italy – Violation of the Directive and the Treaties in function of the EU‘, with the reasoned opinion of the European executive, is visible on the Commission’s web page. The date reported is today.

THE LETTER

“The European Commission today sent the reasoned opinion to Italy on beach concessions following the letter of formal notice sent in 2020“, confirmed a spokeswoman for the European Commission. “This gives Italy two months of time to implement the necessary steps to provide us with the requested answers. Then we will decide on the next steps,” she explained.

“The application of EU law is our first priority but we always prefer to reach an agreement with the states instead of taking them to court. Today it is a reasoned opinion which does not lead to the Court but does not affect the conversations ongoing with Italy”, they highlighted from Brussels.

SINGLE CHECK, NOT FOR EVERYONE

The second EU recall concerns the so-called single check. In March 2022, Italy introduced a new family allowance for dependent children (“single and universal allowance for dependent children”): only people who have resided in Italy for at least two years, and only if they live in the same family as their children. According to the Commission, this legislation violates the law so long as does not treat EU citizens fairlywhich is configured as a discrimination. Furthermore, the regulation prohibits any residency requirement to receive social security benefits such as family allowances. The reasoned opinion follows a letter of formal notice sent to Italy in February 2023. The Commission considers that the Italian response to the findings does not satisfactorily address the concerns raised.

INPS, 13.4 BILLION HAS BEEN PAID IN 9 MONTHS

For the first nine months of 2023 they were paid to families checks for 13.4 billion euroswhich are added to the 13.2 billion disbursements for 2022. In the same period, 6,308,756 families received the Allowance, for a total of 9,847,719 children. And the INPS budget relating to the Universal Single Allowance. With reference to September theaverage amount per child, including applicable surcharges, ranges from approx 54 euro for those who do not present ISEE or exceed the maximum threshold (which for 2023 is equal to 43,240 euros), to 214 euro for the minimum ISEE class (16,215 euros for 2023). INPS reminds you that the basic amount of the allowance for each minor child, in the absence of increases, in 2023 ranges from a minimum of 54.10 euros, in the absence of ISEE or with ISEE equal to or greater than 43,240 euros, to a maximum of 189.20 euros for ISEE up to 16,215 euros.

