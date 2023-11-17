An extraordinary result, obtained in just three years of activity. The non-profit association “Bea a Colori” celebrated yesterday, at the charity dinner organized in Rome, the fundraising for medical research, in particular cardiovascular research. “Bea a Colori” was born in 2020 by Lucia Salciccioli and Lino Coletta, parents of Beatrice, a huge Roma fan who suddenly passed away at the age of 19 due to cardiac arrest. The aim of the association is to support and promote socially useful, socio-welfare, socio-health and healthcare activities, through projects to support children, families and scientific research. Inspired by the passion and joy of living that Beatrice showed in every moment of her life – from music, to cooking, to cheering for the Giallorossi – the association carries out with the same enthusiasm a series of projects aimed at improving the quality of life of children and young people affected by cardiovascular diseases and to support their families in the best possible way.

In three years, “Bea a Colori” has raised over 250 thousand euros, making a fundamental contribution to cardiological research and psychological support for patients. For 2024 the objectives are even more ambitious: among these, a new research grant relating to the use of the pupillometer in pediatric age, which will involve the Emergency Pediatrics and the Red Area of ​​the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital; a very important tool for evaluating the neurological condition of patients. Support is also provided for the Cardiology department of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, through the purchase of equipment with a total value of 20 thousand euros. Finally, the “Starry Nights” project will continue, created to provide logistical support to young patients and their families. “In 2023 we happily concluded the cardiology research grant and renewed the psychological research grant. We have given life to new projects linked to First Aid courses and suspended sessions. The 2024 objectives are challenging, ambitious and concrete for us. Bea taught us to live life in color and we want to share these colors with those who need them”, explain Lucia and Lino. Among the companies that have embraced the “Bea a Colori” project are AGN/Novomatic, Alfa Elevatori, Cocif, Codere Italia, Cristaltec, Fedeso, Floriana, SKS365. To support the “Bea a Colori” Association it is possible to make a donation through the non-profit organization’s website.