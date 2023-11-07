Nerves in the moments before the final are the daily bread in The Wheel of Luck. Sofía, about to solve the Jackpot panel, doubted whether she should risk one more roll or secure the final.

The contestant, hesitating until the last second, has decided to leave it in the hands of the public. Raising your hand as if it were a survey, the debate has been very close. Although the majority believed that they should be insured, there have been many who preferred the risk of the Jackpot.

“You’re only going to be here once,” warned Joaquín, a faithful defender of one more run. Sofía, undecided, has generated a debate on set that created even more doubts in her. Has she finally dared to jump into the boat?