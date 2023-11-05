This son is going for the ‘son of the year’ award with a unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a gift for his father.

If you want to please your father on his birthday, for some people stopping by for a cup of coffee is actually the nicest thing you can do. Or a dinner, or a small gift. In a family in the Middle East, a son has taken a slightly more rigorous approach to putting his father in the spotlight.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan on chain

Now that father will also be 90 years old, but even then it is an extremely bizarre birthday present. The car in question may also be there. So it is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan that the brand has named ‘The Pearl Cullinan’. Discussions have been going on with the client, a regular Rolls-Royce customer, and the client’s father since 2022 to make The Pearl Cullinan perfect. The father in question has a large art collection full of unique objects made from the most special materials and the most beautiful Arabic art forms. Then you will probably best understand the choices made.

Unique paint

The exterior is painted in Pearl Rose, inspired by the most desirable pearl the father has in his collection. The goal was to combine a kind of metallic silver with a very light pink glow, to create a kind of rose gold. A beautiful shade, but also a matter of ‘just looking’. Pearl Rose has only been developed for this Cullinan and may not be ordered by anyone else. Around 30 samples of the paint were made and after being viewed by experts at Goodwood, they were also sent to the customer to see if it would work in the Middle East. This paint has also been tested for UV radiation and the paint should still be in perfect condition after years in the bright sun. A rose gold with ‘normal’ gold Spirit of Ecstasy completes the exterior.

Interior

Rolls-Royce once again manages to give a perfect description without really good photos, because we don’t have an overview of the interior. Well what was the goal. The front seats of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, where father prefers to sit in the passenger seat, is an oasis of white leather and wood inlay. The rear seats are dark red with a similar wine-red shade for the floor mats. This is inspired by the velvet cushions on which expensive gemstones are often presented.

Pearl

No crazy names for special metallic paint: real mother of pearl is used for the Rolls-Royce Pearl Cullinan. According to Rolls-Royce, this special material extracted from seashells has never been used so extensively. Around the timepiece in the dashboard you will find a mother-of-pearl panel, but the tables behind are also made of 1,351 individual pieces of mother-of-pearl to form a kind of mandala. This mosaic is inspired by traditional Arabic art. In the wood of the Pearl Cullinan, a different kind of mandala consisting of mother of pearl has been added, with the Arabic word for ‘father’ in the middle.

Details

As always, details like these make a special bespoke project like the Rolls-Royce Pearl Cullinan. For example, the starry sky inside is a replica of how the stars were on the night the client’s 90-year-old father was born above his place of birth, around 1933. What this gift cost is not relevant to us mortals and Rolls-Royce keeps that information secret. It is also clear that this is and remains the only Pearl Cullinan in the world.

