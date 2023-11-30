It’s been five months since Meta introduced Threads, a platform developed by the Instagram team to compete directly with X (Twitter). Since then, the social network has landed in around 100 countries, but none from the European Union (EU). This is because the company led by Mark Zuckerberg decided not to launch its new flagship product on the block due to issues related to privacy legislation.

This scenario is about to change, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sources close to the project told the American newspaper that the social media giant will officially launch Threads in the EU in December. There is no specific date for this imminent expansion, but, if fulfilled, the microblogging social network that Elon Musk bought in October of last year for $44 billion would have significant competition.

Meta wants Threads to reach the EU

If there is one thing that leaves no room for doubt, it is that Meta wants Threads to be available in EU member countries. The company itself has recognized in the past that it is a “incredibly important” market and that they expected their new social network to be available at some point in the future. But fulfilling these wishes, apparently, has not been so easy for the company, which has lost months of presence with Threads in the territory.

As we say, Zuckerberg’s main impediment to bringing Threads to the block is the increasingly strict regulation of the digital world, specifically the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which establishes certain guidelines on the collection and exchange of data. The link between the technology corporation and the regulatory authorities, let us remember, has been marked by several controversies related to the protection of user privacy.

Without going any further, Meta received a fine of 1.2 billion euros in May for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The firm also took a hit when it was banned from showing personalized ads on Facebook and Instagram, something the company tried to answer with its paid version of social networks. With Threads, Meta apparently wanted to avoid further controversy and, for this reason, delayed the launch in the EU.





To all this, the American firm would already have a version of Threads ready perfectly adapted to work according to EU regulations. There aren’t too many details about the apparent changes, but WSJ notes that users will be able to use the service as content consumers, that is, without a profile that also allows them to post. We’ll have to see how this mechanic is implemented.

Let’s remember that Threads is a social network that is closely related to Instagram. Users who enter do so with an Instagram account, maintaining your original user and a link between profiles. At the time of its launch, the platform did not allow you to delete a Threads account once linked to your Instagram account. If you no longer wanted to use the service, the option was to stay or delete both accounts. This, fortunately, has now changed.

We will soon know that Threads will indeed arrive in the EU territory in December and if it will have an impact on X (Twitter). The Meta social network has exceeded 100 million users, and it is believed that its arrival on the old continent could translate into 40 million more. X has about 365 million users, according to Sensor Tower, but is suffering from an exodus of advertising advertisers amid controversial comments from its owner, Elon Musk.

Images: Meta/Instagram

