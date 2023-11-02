Given the increase in unrecognized consumption documented by users, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recommended being careful with the privacy notice when contracting cards. But, what data to give and what not?

Condusef explains that some financial entities that grant credit and credit cards, through mobile applications and internet pages, They condition users to provide them with sensitive personal data, such as various information on your cell phone, phone ID, contact list, camera and microphone, photo gallery, social networks and intimate information that only belongs to you.

“This is not related to the credit you are taking out. Generally, this condition for giving you the credit or credit card is found in such a way not very visible in the contract and/or privacy notice, or terms and conditions, so that you do not see it.” The Commission highlights that the purpose of financial entities is to grant credit and guarantee its payment, not to request and/or store sensitive personal data, the dissemination of which may put you in danger.

“Financial entities that do this deviate from healthy practices in the offering and marketing of credit products, since they should only ask you for non-intimate personal data, for example: name, address, copy of your personal identification.”

That is why they recommend that you read the privacy notice very carefully, the terms and conditions that the financial entities that grant you a loan or credit card must make available to you, as this is part of the contract that you enter into with them. “Verify that, to take out the credit or credit card, you are not conditioned to hand over sensitive personal data. Verify all legal notices,” asks Condusef.

