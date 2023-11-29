Plex, la popular application that allows you to transform your computer into a personal multimedia center just received an update. This is a feature called “Discover Together”, which has set off alarm bells among its community of users.

With this update, Plex reveals without warning what its users see, which has generated an intense debate about privacy and the use of personal data. Plex, known for being a tool that offers the possibility of creating your own Netflix or IPTV, has taken a step towards the socialization of its services with this new function.

Creating a social network to watch and share series and movies from your multimedia center seemed like a good idea, but no one counted on what users do not want to be known that they see, what they download or play on their hard drive. The move has led many to question Plex’s ethics and privacy policies by many.

“Discover Together” allows users to see what movies and shows their friends are watching, add them to a watchlist, and rate the content watched. However, the problem arises when This functionality, enabled by default, shares viewing habits from users through a weekly email and publications on the social network itself.

To remove this default option, simply access our Plex profile by visiting their website and change the privacy options.

The TechSpot portal highlighted the concerns that this update has generated. Plex users have expressed their bewilderment and anger in various online forums. Some of them report that their friends have received emails detailing their viewing preferences, including adult content, without their consent.

Some users see pirated or illegal content on Plex

The concern is not limited to sensitive content. Many Plex users turn to the platform to watch movies and TV shows, sometimes downloaded illegally. Revealing these viewing habits could have legal implications serious for some.

In response to criticism, Plex representatives have noted that Users can opt out of the data sharing feature. However, this has done little to appease a user base that values ​​discretion and control over their personal information.

What promised to be a highlight, Plex’s “Discover Together” update, has opened a crucial debate about the privacy in the digital age. The feature, while innovative in its attempt to socialize the viewing experience, has crossed a delicate line for many of its users.