In a world where information flows through screens, whether through a computer or a mobile phone or even through the words that are uttered in a daily conversation, scamming has become an increasingly frequent activity. and dangerous.

Scammers are no longer limited to scammers on the street or perfectly detectable tricks; They now operate in an environment where words are their tools and their wits are their greatest asset and, it really works.

“They usually take advantage of topics that are current at the time, such as attacks, catastrophes, wars… It is also common to mask phishing emails behind recognized providers who usually send us information or with whom we have a relationship (service providers). of water, electricity or telephone, courier companies that have to deliver a package, AAPP that notify us of a procedure, a fine or a necessary and urgent payment,…), explains Miguel López, Director, in an interview for Computer Hoy General of Barracuda Networks.

They use persuasive and convincing language to deceive their victims and carry out their deceptions. Some of the most common tactics include:

The fear: Scammers often create situations of panic and urgency to pressure people into making impulsive decisions. They may claim that there is a serious problem with your bank account or that you will face immediate legal consequences if you do not act immediately. The false authority: By posing as trusted professionals, such as police officers, lawyers, or real companies, scammers gain the trust of their victims. They use language that sounds solemn and persuasive. Empathy: Sometimes scammers take a softer approach, praising their victims and showing empathy towards their problems. This tactic seeks to create an emotional bond that makes them lower their guard. Information overload: Scammers may inundate their victims with confusing information or technical details to confuse them and prevent them from questioning their authenticity.

“If there is a common denominator, it is urgency. In almost all cases we are asked to do something very urgently to avoid a terrible evil that is about to happen. It is advisable to distrust any email that fits into this scheme (urgency to carry out a payment or provide sensitive data) and carry out additional checks before following their instructions, since in many cases it will not be legitimate,” explains the expert.

Written traps: the art of fake emails and messages

The scam is not limited to the verbal sphere, since Scammers have also perfected the art of fake emails and SMS:

Phishing: Scammers send emails that appear to come from legitimate companies, such as banks or technology companies, and ask for sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. Fraudulent text messages: Fake text messages often contain links to fraudulent websites or phone numbers where victims are led to give away personal information. Irresistible Offers: Scammers may send emails or messages promising incredible prizes or discounts in exchange for personal or financial information. Identity fraud: By posing as friends, family or others, scammers seek to gain people’s trust and persuade them to share sensitive information or make money transfers.

“They are very typical and common, and even more so as we approach the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season, emails that invite us to buy an item at a ridiculously cheap price. Also those that inform us that in order to receive our package we have to provide our access credentials or make a payment,” adds the expert.

“Other clues that should make us distrust are the poor or strange grammatical and spelling of the email or the web page being accessed, strange or unusual email or web addresses, prices or advantages that are too good to be true (sign of that are not)… In general, you should always think carefully before following the instructions we receive in an email, an SMS or a phone call,” concludes Miguel López.

With all this, to protect yourself from these tricks, it is essential to verify the source of the communication, avoid sharing sensitive information online, stay calm in complicated situations, use security software and educate your loved ones about online scams.

Awareness and caution are your best defenses in this battle against the poisoned words of scammers.