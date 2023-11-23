Designed and built in our country by Battery Control, a leading Italian company in the sector of battery chargers, electric starters and charge maintainers for motorcycles, K900 Evo+ is the company’s latest proposal and offers both loader and maintainer functions. It is specifically designed for BMW motorcycle models, for which it is sufficient to connect the instrument directly to the 12V socket of the motorcycle to guarantee its operation.

To adapt the K900 Evo+ to the rest of the motorcycle or car models, Battery Control has provided two additional charging programs, which therefore makes it suitable for all types of lead/acid batteries (traditional, MF, Gel and AGM) or lithium with a maximum capacity of 100 Ah. BC K900 EVO+ can always remain connected to the battery during winter hibernation, thus avoiding voltage drops which would then compromise its functionality upon restart.

The package includes the cigarette lighter plug for direct connection to the BMW socket, a cable with eyelets and a cable with insulated clips. With three-year warranty, K900 Evo+ it is available at a price of 75.95 euros + VAT.