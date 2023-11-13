In the television program ‘Overijssel Kiest, Het Stemlokaal’, voters discuss themes such as social security, nature/agriculture, immigration and mobility with (potential) Overijssel Members of Parliament. But there is also room for other topics. Each episode focuses on one politician who explains how his/her party wants to tackle certain issues and the voters, who each have a different background, discuss this with them. ‘Overijssel Kiest, Het Stemlokaal’ can be seen every working day at 6.10 pm on TV Oost until the elections.