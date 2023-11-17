BBB doesn’t focus on the polls. “We have our own set of instruments, in which we see where the interest lies,” Stegink outlines. “Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, we have a tool for that. That is perhaps a completely different poll than that of Ipsos or Maurice de Hond, who have a panel. But I don’t know anyone who is on such a panel. In March we were in the same position three weeks before the elections as we are now three weeks before the elections. And then we became the largest.”