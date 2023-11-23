New findings on leukemia in rats exposed to glyphosate: Ramazzini’s study on mice





A new study led by the Ramazzini Institute of Bologna, Global Glyphosate Study (Ggs), reported on the ‘BioRxiv’ preprint platform and reported to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency (Echa), explains that “both glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides cause leukemia in rats at a young age and at low doses of exposure “.









Glyphosate, Monsanto/Bayer sentenced in the USA to pay 1.56 billion dollars









Mice are a great model of human diseases because their DNA and gene organization are similar to humans.

“These results on leukemia”, states Daniele Mandrioli, GGS coordinator, director of the Ramazzini ‘Cesare Maltoni’ cancer research centre, “They are of such great importance to public health that we have decided to make the complete data public.”

For Philip Landrigan of Boston College, doctor and president of the International Scientific Advisory Committee of the Ramazzini Institute, “these new findings on leukemia in rats exposed to glyphosate they are very concerning for public health for two reasons. First, leukemias occurred at very low exposure levels, similar to those to which millions of people in the EU and the USA are exposed daily. Second, these leukemias occurred at a young age, which raises the possibility of a causal association between glyphosate and childhood leukemia.”

The research reinforces the condemnation of a US court which a few days ago ruled that Bayer’s Monsanto company will have to pay $1.56 billion to plaintiffs over Roundup use: glyphosate caused injuries, including cancer. Bayer will file an opposition, arguing that it has amply demonstrated that Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

On the morning of November 20, the shares of the German pharmaceutical giant collapsed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by almost 20%, falling to historic lows in the last 12 years and remaining at those values ​​to date. The crash on the stock market is due to the conviction but also to the stop to the testing of an anticoagulant drug, Asundexian, due to lack of positive effects. For Bayer it is a big setback, because the company was banking heavily on the new medicine. According to the German giant’s forecasts, the drug should have guaranteed more than 5 billion euros in sales every year.

Meanwhile, in the prestigious German economic newspaper Handelsblatt there is already talk of a split of the giant. The loss of confidence among investors requires radical solutions, the newspaper writes: the status quo of the current group structure will hardly be maintained.

The problems, especially arising from the agri-food branch, should be sectorized in an ad hoc company, while Bayer should continue to produce drugs. “New CEO Bill Anderson,” writes columnist Bert Fröndhoff, “must get the company out of this trap as quickly as possible. However, its scope is narrowing. It will no longer be sufficient to simply restructure Bayer’s internal organization.”

