Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) Rahmat Bagja said that his party was currently reviewing the alleged declaration of village officials against one of the presidential candidate pairs (capres) and the vice presidential candidate (cawapres).

“This is still in the process of being studied and we have forwarded it to Bawaslu DKI Jakarta to search for information regarding the incident at the gathering,” Bagja told reporters, Thursday (23/11/2023).

“Later we will see the DKI Bawaslu, DKI will make the call,” he added.

Apart from that, Bagja explained that this matter was handled by the DKI Jakarta Province Bawaslu because the supervisory committee that was at the village apparatus event at that time was the local sub-district and district supervisory committee so the report of the alleged violation was handled by the DKI Jakarta Bawaslu.

“The supervisors in the field were friends of the supervisory and district supervisors who were in the field at that time, who were at GBK at that time,” said Bagja.

Previously, vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Gibran Rakabuming Raka attended a gathering of the National United Villages organization at the GBK Arena, Central Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023).

The United Villages National Organization consists of eight village apparatus organizations. At that event, they expressed support for the presidential-vice presidential candidate pair number 2, namely Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The United Village consists of APDESI, DPN PPDI (National Leadership Council of the Association of Indonesian Village Officials), ABPEDNAS (Association of National Village Consultative Body), DPP AKSI (Association of Indonesian Village Heads).

Apart from that, there is also KOMPAKDESI (Retired Community of Village Heads throughout Indonesia). This group also consists of PABPDSI (All Indonesia BPD Member Association), DPP PPDI (Indonesian Village Apparatus Association), and the Archipelago Village Community Association.

Prabowo Camp’s Rebuttal

Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, said that there were no declaration activities at the gathering with village officials throughout Indonesia held by the United Village Movement.

“There is no declaration, no support, no hope,” said Muzani in Jakarta, quoted on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Muzani claimed that the event was held to convey the aspirations of village heads.

“So the event is a gathering for them to share their stories, so the title is we hear, we listen, it’s called listening,” he said.