Suara.com – RI Bawaslu member, Lolly Suhenty, said that his party had deactivated a Medan Bawaslu member named Azlansyah Hasibuan. Azlansyah was previously involved in a sting operation (OTT) in an extortion case.

“Currently the person concerned is temporarily disabled,” said Lolly to reporters, Saturday (18/11/2023).

Lolly said Azlansyah would be fired if the court found him guilty of committing a crime.

“Because in accordance with Article 135 Paragraphs 1 and 2, dishonorable dismissal can be carried out after a court decision has permanent legal force,” he explained.

So far, Lolly said that the Indonesian Bawaslu still prioritizes the principle of presumption of innocence. He admitted that he would respect the ongoing legal process.

“While the legal process is ongoing, we also need to respect the principle of presumption of innocence,” said Lolly.

Azlansyah Suspect

As is known, Azlansyah was named a suspect in a case of extortion of legislative candidates in Medan, North Sumatra.

It is known that Azlansyah, who serves as the Prevention, Data and Information Coordinator for the Medan Bawaslu, was caught by the North Sumatra Police OTT on Tuesday 14 November 2023.

Head of Public Relations of the North Sumatra Police, Commissioner Hadi Wahyudi, said that officers also named Fahmy Wahyudi Harahap alias Midun as a suspect. Currently Azlansyah and Fahmy are being detained at the North Sumatra Police.

“(Both) have been detained,” said Hadi, Friday (17/11/2023).

Meanwhile, another person, IG (25), who was arrested has been sent home. He was not proven to be involved in the extortion case.

In this case, the police also secured Rp. 25 million during the arrest.

“Around IDR 25 million was found during OTT,” said Hadi.

Hadi did not want to specify how much money Azlansyah extorted. Hadi admitted that his party was still conducting further investigation.

“The team is still investigating it,” said Hadi.