“He wasn’t dead, he was partying,” you could say of Battlefield V, which has had a rebirth due to seasonal offers on Steam. Despite a launch full of problems and community complaints in 2018, the title from EA and DICE has surprised the community by reaching an all-time record of players that it was not even close to reaching at its premiere.

Reborn thanks to a super offer

The military shooter Battlefield V, to tell the truth, was missing from our compass for quite some time, but now it has emerged with a record of simultaneous players of 111,431, an unprecedented figure for DICE’s FPS. Let us remember that for its launch it only reached the figure of 89,814 as a concurrent milestone, and after that it had not exceeded 60,000 players since 2022.

The causes of this growth in its player base have not come from major updates or new features in the game, rather, it is attributed to a combination of factors, from fans’ desire for a Battlefield-style multiplayer shooter or the quest of a quality war game. But what attracted attention was a significant discount on Steam that for the next 28 hours will have a value of less than $4 dollars, a 92% discount compared to its normal price.

It is not the first time that Battlefield V has managed to stand out in terms of concurrent players. Previously, during its first free weekend, it achieved figures that, without being outstanding, managed to far surpass its successor Battlefield 2042. This resurrection has generated speculation about the stability and lasting potential of Battlefield V, proving that it still has a special place in the hearts of the players, even after a controversial debut and it is only a matter for EA and DICE to agree to deliver the game that the community expects.

