Netflix brings the legendary Batman: The Animated Series to its catalog, but its arrival on the platform has several drawbacks that have bothered a good part of the fans.

Starting today, one of the products most in demand by fans is available in the Netflix catalog, Batman: The Animated Series, the mythical serie 90s animation focused on the popular character from DC comics.

Created by Bruce W. Timm and Eric Radomski, the series tells the adventures of Batman with a Gotham inspired by the version of Tim Burton’s films.

Over five seasons we see the caped crusader face his deadliest enemies such as the JokerTwo-Face, the Penguin or Poison Ivy, where he sometimes has the invaluable help of his companion Robin.

Batman: The animated series comes to Netflix with several drawbacks that have not gone unnoticed by fans

Although it is a joy to finally have one of the series most requested by its followers in Spain, its arrival on Netflix has brought with it some drawbacks that many fans have not overlooked.

The most obvious problem is that The complete series is not available on Netflixonly the first 65 episodes of the 85 in total are on the platform.

Another of the drawbacks found with Batman: The Animated Series has to do with the language. Although it is true that the audio is both in the original version and in Spanish, fans point out that there are no subtitles in Spanish for those who want to watch the series in its original version or for those who have hearing problems and necessarily need subtitles.

Finally, and without a doubt the most far-fetched, is that some Batman fans have realized that episode 54, titled Zatannameets audio in Latin Spanish. At first it seems that it would be the only chapter that presents this problem.

They are undoubtedly annoying bugs for fans of the series, but they are easy to solve. We assume that it is a matter of time before Netflix corrects these incidents and we will soon be able to have Batman: The Animated Series in its entirety on the platform without any problems.