Immerse yourself in the golden age of the Dark Knight with ‘The Shadow of Batman’, an essential collection

In 1977, a new vision of the Dark Knight emerged from the minds of Steve Englehart y Marshall Rogers, forever transforming the perception of Batman. His interpretation, now known as the “definitive Batman”, revived forgotten villains and brought stories that marked a before and after. But what made this stage so special? And, most importantly, how can you experience it yourself?

The resurgence of an icon

The answer comes with “Batman’s Shadow“, an unpublished collection that ECC y Spaceman Project They bring the fans. This project not only rescues the works of Englehart and Rogers, but also covers the evolution of the character until 1983. This era of Batman was characterized by a return to his darkest and most complex roots, exploring Bruce Wayne’s struggle to balance his life. personal with his alter ego.

The Joker, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and the Riddleramong others, returned with more complex and challenging plots, leaving behind the lighter tone of the 70s. The screenwriters Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, y Gerry Conwayalong with artists like Don Newton and Gene Colantook these stories to new levels of depth and emotion.

An unforgettable legacy

This period also witnessed the birth of iconic characters such as Jason Todd, the second Robin, and Killer Croc. The stories ranged from the past of secondary characters such as Alfred Pennyworth y Lucius Fox to plots that would influence decades of Batman narrative.

“Batman’s Shadow” is presented in three cardboard volumes, with covers revealed throughout the crowdfunding campaign. Each volume is a journey through different issues of “Detective Comics” and “Batman,” including the acclaimed “Kill a legend” of Alan Brennert y Dick Giordano.

Additionally, the collection includes “Batman: Dark Detective“, a 2005 miniseries where Englehart and Rogers reunited to continue their narrative, coinciding with the release of “Batman Begins.” This work offers a fresh and contemporary vision of the relationship between Batman and Silver St. Cloud, as well as confrontations with the Joker and other enemies.

More than a collection, an experience

“Shadow of Batman” is scheduled to ship on July 29, 2024with monthly updates on the project. Fans can access crowdfunding through this linkand those who participate will receive a unique edition that will later be adapted for bookstores.

This collection is not just a set of comics; is a time capsule that takes you through one of Batman’s most influential eras. Through its pages, you will discover how these years laid the foundation for future generations of writers and artists, and how Batman stories continued to evolve and surprise fans.

“The Shadow of Batman” is, without a doubt, a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of the iconic superhero and experience its evolution from a unique perspective. A must-have collection for fans of the Dark Knight and a testament to how legends are built and kept alive over time.

ECC Ediciones, known for its commitment to comic lovers, has launched several crowdfunding projects that have captured the attention of fans. One of the most prominent was the reissue of Frank Miller’s masterpiece “The Dark Knight Returns,” a project that promised a deluxe edition for the most demanding followers. This comic, which redefines the Batman mythology, was presented in a special edition, with additional material and exclusive features that only crowdfunding participants could enjoy.

Another memorable project was the publication of “The Swamp Thing Saga” by Alan Moore. This crowdfunding offered fans the opportunity to own a complete and enriched collection of one of the most influential series of the genre. It included not only Moore’s iconic comics, but also additional material and interviews, giving readers a unique experience.

These ECC projects not only offered special and unique editions, but also allowed fans to take an active part in the making of these publications. With every crowdfunding campaignECC reaffirms its commitment to offering high-quality products and exclusive content, involving fans in the creative and editorial process.