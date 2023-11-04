The epic Gotham War event comes to an end and will leave great consequences on Batman forever.

Batman is one of DC’s greatest icons

The biggest secret a superhero can have is his secret identity. That no one knows who they are gives them an important advantage so that none of them your enemies may retaliate against your loved ones. When secret identities stop being secret is when the real problems begin. Now, Batman is about to reveal his identity to the world in a way readers never expected. As the event of DC Gotham War was reaching its final climax, the waters were beginning to calm down in Gotham. However, an unexpected ally has accidentally condemned Batman by being able to expose his secret identity to the world.

The epic Gotham War event comes to an end and will leave great consequences on Batman forever

En el cómic Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Scorched Earth #1, Bruce y Selina They put aside their differences to stop the villain known as Vandal Savage. The two meet at Observatory of Gotham, where Savage is attracting a meteorite that threatens to completely annihilate Gotham. After the One-Family defeat Savagelife seemed to return to normal, except for some of Catwoman’s newest apprentices. One of them managed to break into the mansion of Bruce Wayne and headed to the basement. After discovering weapons and suits Batmanthe criminal came to the correct assumption that Bruce Wayne is actually the Dark Knight.

Actually, Catwoman is to blame for all this., who wanted to make Gotham a better place and tried to do so through an organization that trained low-level criminals to be elite thieves like her. This led to a reduction of more than half of crime in Gotham, a statistic that even He left his mark on a large part of the Bat-Family.

Batman completely disagreed with this idea and from the first moment intended to dismantle Selina’s operation. Despite the disapproval of Batman, Catwoman He continued his mission, believing that Gotham was becoming a better and safer place now that criminals were no longer dependent on working for bosses like Dos Caras o The Penguin.

Although Catwoman’s intentions were noble, improving Gotham is about to backfire. Due to Selina’s training, one of her apprentices has discovered Batman’s biggest secret. This information is much more valuable to a thief than any jewel or work of art, so it cannot be ruled out that this criminal could sell this secret for a large amount of money. The fact that the identity is about to be revealed is bad, but it is worse knowing that everything comes from Selina’s plans for improving your city. After all, she is ultimately responsible for exposing the world the best kept secret of your greatest love.

Batman insisted that nothing good could come of Catwoman’s plan and she promised him that everything would be fine. This has not been the case. Now any of Batman’s greatest enemies could be the next to discover his identity, putting him or his loved ones in grave danger.

The comic Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War #1 It is now available.

