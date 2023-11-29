We learned a while ago about the delay of Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch. It had been shared that it would be released on October 13, 2023 but it will finally be released on December 1st on console.

Remember that this collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight along with all the DLC. However, the physical edition requires us to download apart from Arkham City and Arkham Knight. After knowing the download sizes, we now have an undoubtedly curious detail.

It appears that the Switch version of the collection will include early access to the Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson for his role as the title character in The Batman (2022). It will come to other consoles later. Here you can see it:

We remind you of its most recent trailer:

In this Batman: Arkham Trilogy adventure, we will be the great protector of Gotham City in the acclaimed trilogy of Rocksteady games, which will come to Nintendo Switch in a single pack with all downloadable content included. The clashes of Batman: Arkham Asylum transform into a devastating conspiracy against the prisoners in Batman: Arkham City, and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Players will fight through the streets and take flight between the buildings of Gotham City in the definitive and most complete Batman experience, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

