The Batman Arkham trilogy is still valid because its level of quality has not been surpassed. In a couple of days, these Rocksteady works will once again be the talk of the town with a release on Nintendo Switch that will come accompanied by a pleasant surprise for fans of the Dark Knight.

When will Robert Pattinson’s The Batman suit arrive in Batman: Arkham Knight?

The Batman suit is about to debut in Arkham Knight

According to information from Rocksteady, the Batman suit used in the film starring Robert Pattinson, The Batman of 2022, will be available as a skin in Batman: Arkham Knight on December 1 to celebrate the launch of the trilogy on Nintendo Switch. It should be remembered that this suit was leaked a few weeks ago by mistake in the 2015 version of the game on Steam, so it was a matter of time before it was confirmed and now it has been made official.

Video: Batman: Arkham Trilogy – Reveal Trailer

Will The Batman suit be exclusive to Switch or will it also come to other platforms?

Now, the suit The Batman available for Batman: Arkham Knight will only have a brief period of exclusivity on the occasion of the debut of the trilogy on Switch as Rocksteady announced that it will arrive as free DLC on December 15 for the versions of the game in PS4, Xbox One y PC.

Since we are talking about Rocksteady, we remind you that the studio has been in the spotlight for the progress of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League since the project still does not convince players given that it is a game as a service that will work online.

Despite this, Rocksteady insists that its proposal has elements to please fans, especially due to the enormousness of its world, Metropolis specifically, and the use they have made of the PlayStation 5 hardware to ensure that the action is not lost in no time due to loading screens.

