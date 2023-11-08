Discover the warning signal that sets off the entire Gotham police force against the Clown Prince of Crime’s tricks before calling Batman

In the most recent installment of Batman, we dive into the gloomy streets of Gotham, where justice and chaos dance to the tunes that the Joker plays. In this city, the adventures of Clown Prince of Crime have forced the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) to adopt a special code for their misdeeds.

After the devastating conflict in Gotham, with an ending that leaves us with a “missing” Catwoman and the redemption plans for low-level criminals shattered, the hooded man of Gotham finds himself estranged from his vigilante family. In this desolate setting, the Joker sees his golden opportunity and emerges with a devious plan in issue #139.

The code of discord

Batman, isolated from Oracle’s support network and with Nightwing’s offer to return anytime hanging over him, adopts a more rudimentary crime-fighting tactic. From his apartment in Gotham, with a police scanner as his only company, the superhero’s attention is captured by the mention of a “7-20” crime., the GCPD’s infamous code for Joker-related crimes. The reason behind this number? It’s a mystery that even fans are invited to theorize on social media.

As Batman investigates this crime, we enter a fresh narrative arc, outlined by Chip Zdarsky and masterfully illustrated by Jorge Jiménez and Tomeu Morey. Zdarsky invites us to explore his vision of the classic, taciturn detective hero, who once again confronts the mastermind of chaos.

The return of an enigma and a death trap

The Joker, long aware of Batman’s secret identity, sets a trap for him that reproduces the vigilante’s most significant tragedies, suggesting that these fateful events are the ones that truly defined his path as a hero.

The revelation of a “backup personality”, the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, adds a new layer of complexity to the Dark Knight’s already turbulent mind. Activated in extreme circumstances, this personality fights to take control, increasing tension in a mind game where the Joker seems to hold all the cards.

The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh Unleashed

With the appearance of the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, the saga takes an unexpected turn. What mysterious goal does the Joker pursue with this? And how will it affect Gotham if the superhero’s most ruthless and violent personality is left in charge?

Gotham City, which has already been the scene of countless battles between good and evil, prepares for a unprecedented confrontation. As the Joker unfolds his latest scheme, Batman must confront not only his archenemy but also his own inner demons. This fight is not only for the safety of the metropolis, but also for the soul of its protector.

The psyche of a hero under siege

The stakes couldn’t be higher; the Batman’s fractured psyche teeters dangerously on the edge of the abyss. The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, known for his ruthless nature and extreme methods, represents a threat not only to the Joker but to anyone who crosses his path. This duality between order and anarchy puts all of Gotham in a state of chaos. life or death situation.

As fans speculate and theorize, one question lingers, overshadowing all others: Can the real Batman emerge victorious from this internal struggle, or will the city succumb to the Rise of the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh? “Mindbomb,” the next chapter in the Batman saga, promises to reveal the answers and leave an indelible mark on the Dark Knight’s legacy.