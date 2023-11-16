Enea Bastianini will remember well last year’s Qatar Grand Prix, which saw him triumph with the Gresini team’s Ducati. His great performance, added to the results obtained during the season, earned him promotion to the official team. The rider from Romagna arrives in Lusail a year after the triumph fresh from another victory, the one obtained last week in Malaysia astride the official Desmosedici GP23.

“It was a very exciting weekend, always growing from Friday to Sunday, I had the opportunity to watch the race again and I liked it!”, begins Bastianini, still thinking about the splendid victory achieved in the Malaysian Grand Prix. “We did a good job in Sepang, I improved my braking which was a bit my limit. I’m still not in my comfort zone, but for that race it was enough.”

“Sunday’s victory certainly surprised me too, because it wasn’t planned. If they had told me this on Saturday morning, I would have laughed. Instead there were some progress that happened in a short time that helped me. Lately I’ve always approached it quite nervously because I knew I wasn’t comfortable. But the team helped me, I’m getting better and better physically, I’m starting to get my mechanisms back,” says Bastianini.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

But now the time has come to put the Sepang race aside and move on to Lusail, where the factory standard bearer hopes to be able to repeat himself, even if he is aware of how difficult it could be: “I’m sure we’ll start from a good level, then I don’t know if we manage to repeat ourselves in the race because it is never a given. But now we’ll see here, we will have to work also because we will have many tire choices.”

Lusail awaits MotoGP with the first world match point. Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia are fighting for the title and the games could already be closed in Qatar. Last week in Sepang we saw a hint of team play in the Sprint, with Bastianini not attacking his teammate. However, the victory arrived on Sunday, however Enea says he is ready to help his compatriot should he need it.

“It will be tough, it will be difficult for both of us,” he says. “But I think it will be a good challenge, they are both at a very high level, it will be very close. We’ll see how the race will be. I work for a team, so it will be okay to help if you can. But if I’m in front, let’s see. Have they already had a meeting with Johann Zarco in Pramac? I don’t know, we haven’t done it, but we’ll see, we’ll probably have to. But the time has not yet come.”

“We certainly worked in an incredible way in Sepang, we were very united, it was very nice. I hope to continue like this because I think it has helped us both. Let’s say that Pecco will certainly be able to repeat himself this year, I’m quite sure. I’ll bet my euro on him!”, concludes Bestia.

