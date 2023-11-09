The last few weeks must not have been easy at all for Enea Bastianini. The Ducati rider is unable to get to the bottom of the problems he is experiencing this season astride his Desmosedici GP, furthermore in recent days rumors have emerged according to which the Borgo Panigale manufacturer would be ready to exchange him for Jorge Martin in the event in which the Madrilenian was to become world champion while riding a Prima Pramac Racing motorbike.

Between injuries and disappointing performances, this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for the Rimini native, who however seemed rather calm on the issue upon his arrival in Sepang. In fact, when journalists asked him questions about it, he reiterated that at the moment his problem is finding his competitiveness and not his future.

“I don’t feel pressure, because that’s not the problem. The problem is that I want to see myself at the top. This is the most critical aspect at the moment, because I’m trying to make certain movements on the bike, to implement different solutions, but it doesn’t change nothing. For me it is important to be fast again, the rest is not important”, said Bastianini.

When he was then asked if there had been any mention of this possibility from the top management at Borgo Panigale, he added: “No, we have never talked about it. I was confirmed at Misano and I think I will remain confirmed.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Having put the rumor chapter aside, “Beast” moved on to talk about the expectations for the Malaysian weekend, recalling the good sensations he had had on this track in the early season tests, but also trusting in some changes designed with his team thanks to the data collected in the latest races.

“The expectation is to find the same sensations as the test, because I was fast with this new bike. We studied the information from the last race in Thailand well and we have something different to try for tomorrow. Let’s see if we can modify it a little ‘ the bike to adapt it to my riding style.”

“It’s been a very difficult season from the start, because the Ducati riders are all fast except me. Every time I try to do something different on the bike nothing changes and this clearly made me nervous. And it doesn’t help if you want to be fast,” he added.

His problem this season is what was his strong point until last year, namely curve insertion. And now he seems to have resigned himself to the fact that the only way to fix the situation is for him to take a step in the direction of what the bike needs and not the other way around.

“I looked at a lot of data to try to understand. Bagnaia and Martin have changed their style compared to last year and I probably have to do the same thing to adapt to this bike. Now I’m focused on trying to have the best end to the season possible,” he concluded.

