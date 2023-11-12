After yesterday’s fourth place in the Sprint he said he hoped to be back, but now we are certain of it. MotoGP has found Enea Bastianini again, who in Sepang was the protagonist of a true masterpiece, finding victory in a Malaysian Grand Prix that she commanded from start to finish.

A great response also to the rumors that began to talk insistently about a possible exchange between him and Jorge Martin next season, which shows that in Borgo Panigale, however, they did well to continue to have faith in the Rimini native, who just needed to find his right feeling with the Desmosedici GP after the injuries that affected his 2023.

“Beast”, who hadn’t led a MotoGP race since last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix, started very well from the front row and immediately took the lead, followed closely by Alex Marquez, followed by the two title contenders, Pecco Bagnaia and the aforementioned Martin.

We thought it would be a race with great management, especially with regards to the front tyre, but instead Bastianini immediately set an incredible pace, lapping with great regularity at a pace of the low 1’59”. Only Marquez, thanks to his victory in yesterday’s Sprint, he tried to stay in his wake for a few laps, but very soon he realized that there would be little he could do today.

Towards the middle of the race, in fact, the gap between the first two stood at around one second and then Enea managed it very well until the checkered flag, thus achieving his fifth victory in the premier class. An important redemption for a season that up until now had been too bad to be true.

For Alex Marquez, however, it is probably the best weekend of his career in the top class, so he and Gresini Racing must be very satisfied with the great work done in Malaysia, also because even today he managed to be faster than the two who are competing the World Cup.

And we come right to them, because it is becoming a real battle of nerves, which is played out point by point. Today it was Bagnaia who came out on top, finishing third at the checkered flag just ahead of Martin. This means that he has regained three points against the Madrilenian, returning to +14. One point more than when he arrived in Malaysia and now there are 74 up for grabs before the season ends.

The duel between the two lasted a few laps, because in the very early stages the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer tried twice to overtake the reigning world champion, who however responded promptly in both cases by crossing the line and getting back in front . In particular, the way he held on on the outside of Turn 5 to stay in front was spectacular.

At that point Martin got into difficulty rather quickly, as never before in the second part of the season, and Pecco was therefore able to afford to manage a precious third place, given that perhaps he would have had to risk too much to catch up with the first two. The gap of almost 7″ on his rival meant he had a rather quiet finish.

The first four raced a bit apart from the rest of the group, but Fabio Quartararo also deserves a good performance, who after a good start managed to bring his Yamaha to the finish line in fifth place, making up for the disastrous Sprint of yesterday. On average for the season, among other things, it was a good race for the M1s, because Franco Morbidelli also managed to place seventh with a good comeback from the fifth row.

Among them there is Marco Bezzecchi who today was unable to keep up with the pace of the best and also saw his world championship dream come to a definitive end, even if it must be said that it was now fueled only by arithmetic. The 89 point deficit of the Mooney VR46 driver leaves him with no more hope. On the other hand, the simultaneous retirement of Brad Binder has effectively set in stone his third place in the World Championship, given that there are now 69 points separating him from the KTM rider.

Continuing to scroll through the ranking, in eighth position is the best of the KTMs, which is that of Jack Miller, who then precedes the other Italian tandem formed by the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini, very close to signing to become an official rider Honda in 2024.

Aprilia had a disappointing weekend: the only RS-GP to reach the finish line was that of Maverick Vinales, who however did not go beyond 11th place. Things went even worse for Honda, which had to settle for Marc Marquez’s 13th place. Just as the wild card of the reigning Superbike world champion, the Spaniard Alvaro Bautista, was not particularly brilliant, with a gap of 53 seconds with his Ducati, finishing in 17th position.

Read also: