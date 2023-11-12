The sun always comes out after the storm, as Enea Bastianini knows well, having returned to breathe the clean air of the top step of the podium in Sepang. His first season as an official Ducati rider was more than troubled, conditioned by injuries that kept him on the sidelines for a long time, but today he is back to being the “Beast” we have always known.

The Malaysian Grand Prix bears the signature of Bastianini, who never left the lead of the race from the start after a lightning-fast start from third place. In a race where tire management, both in terms of pressure and wear, was fundamental, Enea was without rivals despite running into a warning for tire pressure below the minimum allowed: “It’s something fantastic, exciting . After a shitty period, because there isn’t another name, it’s nice to return to victory.”

The Ducati rider took the Desmosedici GP23 to triumph in Malaysia, ahead of his teammate and putting to rest the rumors that he was ready to give up his official seat to Martin. He also responds to those who supported the team play in yesterday’s Sprint, where he failed to overtake Bagnaia: “Today I didn’t want anything else, I just wanted to win, I didn’t care about the rest. I knew I could do it. I pushed from the start like in qualifying, in the last laps I tried to maintain the gap, I was destroyed, I couldn’t take it anymore, but in the end it arrived!”,

Bastianini, still in disbelief after today’s triumph, gave the impression of still having a good margin over his adversaries, who were already annihilated from the first metres: “It’s difficult to say whether I still had room to extend, because I really felt at the limit and perhaps to stay at that limit I made some small smudges that probably weren’t seen on television. But today I just wanted to win, something exploded inside me this weekend. I’m back to having fun and it’s really nice, I’m really happy.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

But what was the secret of this powerful return to success? “We changed the engine braking strategy a lot, this was certainly one of the keys. We met the requests we saw from Thailand. So here we changed the bike, but in terms of setup we remained the same. What has changed is repeatability. I didn’t make any mistakes when braking, which until recently happened every lap. When we go back to having fun, we always go strong.”

“We arrived here aware of what we could do. Both my crew chief and I were much more convinced of what the setup would be in this race and what the race in general would be. So I have to say thanks to the whole team because he never stopped believing in me, on the contrary. My crew chief called me before leaving and said ‘I saw you, I understood you. You’ll see that from the next race things change.’ That’s how it was,” he continues.

There is no shortage of thanks from Bastianini, who on the day of his triumph does not forget the people who supported him even in the hardest moments, which were many this year: “In all of this I want to thank my mother and my girlfriend who are at home and have been close to me in this dark moment. Another thank you goes to my trainer, to my physiotherapist Antonio. They supported me a lot.”

