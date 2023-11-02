After being the revelation of the Superbike World Championship in the last two seasons, Axel Bassani will have his big chance in 2024. For the first time he will be an official rider, with Kawasaki having entrusted him with a heavy responsibility: he will be the one to fill the void left since the departure of the legend of production derivatives, the 6-time world champion Jonathan Rea.

Not a simple task in itself, made even more complicated by having to discover a completely different bike from the one he has raced in recent years. From the V4 of the Ducati Panigale, it will move on to the inline four-cylinder of the ZX-10RR, having to exploit strengths that are quite different from the Japanese “green”.

The first contact took place in Jerez, during the tests that took place immediately after the conclusion of the World Championship, and the Italian rider focused above all on trying to understand the behavior of the bike, without chasing performance. The fact that he finished over two seconds behind his new teammate Alex Lowes, who already knows the Kawasaki very well, was therefore not a big concern for him.

“The bike is completely different, so we have to learn everything. Lap after lap I started to feel good with the bike and these are only the first two days. It’s as if it was just one day, because the first day we didn’t ride in the afternoon, and this morning too. But, step by step, we are trying to learn and improve further”, said Bassani at the end of the two-day Andalusian event.

“The bike is completely different and when there is something new you have to take time to understand and when you are ready you can push. The only answer to what I need is time. In this team there are many people with “It’s a great experience and so it’s nice to be part of it. It’s a special team for me,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Axel Bassani, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Even his technical chief, Marcel Duinker, confirmed that the primary objective of this first outing was above all to get to know each other and start building a new working methodology.

“In these two days we did about 60 laps of the track in total. Axel did an excellent job and it’s very pleasant to work with him. I’m sure that with his previous experience in the World Championship he can help us take a step forward. It was impressive the way he rode the bike and the way he explained the sensations on the bike, as well as the way he is putting his finger on the areas where we need to improve,” explained Duinker.

“Many used soft compound tyres, but we didn’t. We focused on improving our basic set-up with a harder race tyre. That’s why many made big steps forward in lap times today, but that wasn’t the our goal. Our goal was to make Axel understand the bike. I’m very optimistic and he’s a really nice guy to work with. It was a great start and everyone had fun,” he concluded.

