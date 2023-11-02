He had been hospitalized since last April. He won 3 NCAA titles with Indiana University. Criticized for his rough style, he shaped a generation of coaches

The legendary Bob Knight, a coach who made history not only in college basketball but in all Stars and Stripes sports, passes away at the age of 83. Hospitalized since last April, the coach who won three NCAA titles with Indiana surrendered after fighting an unspecified illness, at the request of his family. Famous for his father-master style, Knight was an absolutely innovative coach capable of making all the players perform at their best and winning even without being able to count on superstars. A controversial coach who over the years has also had his detractors but to whom everyone must recognize an extraordinary talent in achieving success through team play. A true point of reference for several generations of coaches, not just basketball.

A career that began at just 24 years old when the coach born in Bloomington, Indiana became the head coach of Army, and the youngest coach ever in the NCAA. After the years spent at the military academy, when he also coached a certain Mike Krzyzewski, Bobby Knight returned “home” and in 1971 was appointed head coach of Indiana, making the university dear to him a model to follow in college basketball. Three NCAA titles, one of which (in 1976) came at the end of an undefeated season, lots of glory and also a lot of criticism for his intransigence and his way of coaching without making concessions to anyone. “The General” was a unique coach of his kind, able to combine successes both on the parquet and, for his basketball players, on the school desks, using methods that were sometimes criticized, but obtaining great results, with a very high percentage of graduated players, and the almost unanimous respect and gratitude of the basketball players he coached.

Fired by Indiana in 2000, after a series of problems linked to his over-the-top behavior, in what will remain one of the most controversial decisions in the history of Indiana University, Bobby Knight then coached at Texas Tech from 2001 to 2008. He then decided to end his incredible career on the bench halfway through the 2008-09 season, thus retiring after 42 years as head coach (and 902 victories) in the NCAA championship. “Today one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball passed away – comments Mike Krzyzewski who always considered Coach Knight his mentor and his model to imitate -. Coach Knight coached me and had a profound impact on my career and my life in general. This is a tremendous loss for our sport.” Bob Knight, a true Stars and Stripes legend.

