Basilicata Region, identified as its flagship project the development of green hydrogen production

The Basilicata Region in recent years it has been engaging in projects that can accelerate the energy transition, guaranteeing green energy production and a sustainable impact on the environment. From this perspective, the interest and commitment of the region are such that we can speak of Basilicata as a model for the entire nation. Among the sustainable initiatives, a project has also been reserved for the production of energy through the use of green hydrogen.



L’green hydrogen represents the clean variant of hydrogen: it is not present in nature, but is produced through renewable sources, following the electrolysis process, from which it can be obtained and whose subsequent transformation produces energy and water vapour, without generating polluting effects. L’green hydrogen it can be stored and used in various sectors, such as transport, heat production for industrial use, up to the introduction into gas transport and distribution networks.

A January 2023 A tender dedicated to projects for production plants has been approved green hydrogen in disused industrial areas, to which they were intended 18.5 million euros of the PNRR dedicated to the Mission “green revolution and ecological transition”, a fundamental pillar of the Recovery and Resilience Plan which aims to support businesses and territories in the complex path of the energy transition. Basilicata being among the five Italian regions that has identified in the development of the production of green hydrogen its own flag project, received approx 10 million additional to 18.5 million reserved for the Notice.

The notice was intended for all types of companies, regardless of their size, intending to create production sites of green hydrogen in disused industrial areas, both individually and jointly, through a network contract or similar of a maximum of five entities. The applications received and the related projects are second, considering the mere numerical data, only to Lombardy, which has 20 times the number of inhabitants and a more developed productive fabric.

The interventions involved the construction of one or more electrolyzers for the production of renewable hydrogen and related auxiliary systems for the production process; one or more additional systems serving the electrolysers. The political institutions have committed themselves to creating a strategy on hydrogen which they have defined as a path aimed at making Basilicata a region of experimentation, pioneering and competitive even in a difficult strategic field, such as that of the food supply chaingreen hydrogen.

“Hydrogen is a vector that enhances the vocation of our territory to be the fulcrum of alternative energies. Energy must be the place of development to be produced in conditions of environmental and economic sustainability, with this call Basilicata is a flag region where these methods can be experimented, use fossil resources to experiment with new methods and go beyond the fossil. The Ministry is also focusing a lot on these projects, which fall within a strategic line on which the future of our region is at stake”, he said LatronicoCouncilor for Environment and Energy of Basilicata Region.

