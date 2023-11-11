Interviewed by La Stampa, Andrea Barzagli spoke about the defenders who for him are currently the best in the Italian football scene

Interviewed by La Stampa, Andrea Barzagli he spoke about the defenders who in his opinion are the best in the Italian football scene at the moment. The former Juventus defender mentions two Inter defenders: Acerbi and Bastoni.

“Acerbi is one of the most continuous, but now I’m waiting for the growth of some guys: we need them for the national team. I’m thinking of Mancini and Bastoni, who can and must grow further, as well as Scalvini and Buongiorno. We need them because we have a European Championship to defend and usually in Germany we get some satisfaction.”