The Hellas coach: “Probable confirmations in the two attackers”

Marco Baroni presents tomorrow’s match against Monza in a press conference. These are the words of the Verona coach.

How many points is this team missing? We are definitely missing something, this is a difficult championship, the team has to fight to save itself and there are passes like these, we are trying to manage this moment well, we have left something along the way and we know it but now we have to look forward.

He? He has been training with the team since Wednesday, we need to evaluate whether he will be there from the start.

Two attackers? There are guys who are doing well, the performance in Bologna also gave me some good indications, it’s likely there will be some confirmations.

We need to improve in the maneuver, with the players more compact, close together. We must not only give the responsibility for the goal to the attackers, but also involve the wingers, the midfielders, the dead balls.

Tired of Saponara? Saponara was penalized a bit by the game system but he has great quality and a great professional attitude, as for Ngonge in Bologna there was the choice to give space to those who had played less, Ngonge has been the starter up to this point and for us he is an important player.

What team is Monza? There are important players and individuals, it is a well-trained team, with dribbling and a strong identity. We have great respect for this opponent but tomorrow we must believe in it and try to give the possible and the impossible.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 3:19 pm)

