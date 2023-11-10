The Verona coach: “Today too we conceded an avoidable goal”

Marco Baroni analyzes Verona’s defeat against Genoa on Sky’s microphones.

“I’m working with the team and I’m sorry. The team gave a lot on the pitch, then today too it happened that we conceded an avoidable goal. But I believe I can find the solutions to come out with this group. I see how they train , I see what they spend. It is clear that this is not the case, but I believe we can reverse this streak of results.

Do I feel the trust of the company? Yes, he has always put me, even this week, in the best conditions to work. I have to find the square and the solution to reverse these results. We are all very sorry. There is this belief on my part and on the part of those who work around me.

The team also carries with it some fears from situations experienced last year, sometimes we make mistakes without having the necessary perception of danger and we have to work there.”

November 10 – 11.28pm

