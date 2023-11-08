The coach: “We are angry with ourselves because we know we have to do more”

Marco Baroni speaks in the press conference about the delicate match against Genoa on Friday evening at the Ferraris.

“We are angry with ourselves – explains the Verona coach – because we know that we have to do more. In Genoa it is an opportunity, we must not be scared of one pitch or another, we know very well that the opponent has confidence and who did well, who returned to Serie A after just one year of absence.

Sunday with Monza we had three different attitudes: in the first half we hit the crossbar then they had three transitions, one of which scored us a goal. We returned to the pitch with another attitude, playing 22 minutes in which we approached the second half well, creating several chances, then after the 2-0 we left the match and there is no justification for this.

The solution is not in the game system but in working, even in a somewhat carefree way, it doesn’t take heaviness, but energy, vitality, desire.

What if the team follows me? Let’s get this topic out of our heads, these are misleading things, we must all find the solution by rowing on the same side. If he didn’t follow me, the team wouldn’t go to Turin losing at the last second against Juventus and wouldn’t crush Monza in the first part of the second half.

Dawidowicz, Cabal e Lazovic? Cabal is about to return, he had a relapse, Lazovic and Dawidowicz will return after the break.

Did we collect eight points with Lecce last year like today? The data that remains in the historical record is of no use to me, we need data that will help us resolve the current situation.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Verona without missing any updates, stay connected to Hellas1903 to discover all the news of the day on the yellow and blue in the championship.

November 8 – 12.51pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED