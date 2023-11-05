The Gialloblù coach: “We must change the attitude one hundred percent”

Marco Baroni comments to Sky on Verona’s 1-3 defeat against Monza.

“I apologize to the fans, we are sorry. We had worked well during the week and we didn’t expect a match like this, especially in the first half in which we were too passive. We had a very good recovery but we conceded goals. Now we need to talk to the team. If we work well but it’s not enough, it means we all have to give more. Do I feel challenged? God forbid it wasn’t the case, in football we are all challenged, at the moment it would be strange if it weren’t like that. It’s about finding solutions and run the episodes with a different attitude. The team has always had good mental stability, now we have to find ourselves. In times of difficulty, however, we need to have another attitude to overcome them, from this point of view we must improve one hundred percent.

In the first half we missed the distances, the team suffered Monza’s transitions. We were asked to play a championship looking for salvation. We started well, then there were also some undeserved defeats. But at this moment we must find greater confidence and greater determination. Today there were important points and we didn’t score them.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Verona without missing any updates, stay connected to Hellas1903 to find out all the news of the day on the yellow and blue in the championship.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 3:24 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED