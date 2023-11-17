The Samsung QLED 2023 75Q60C becomes a bargain for only 999 euros.

The Christmas season begins to appear on the horizon and there are many people who want to give themselves something a few weeks in advance. The reality is that there is no better time of year to do it than during the Black Friday. Televisions, peripherals or laptops are just some examples of products that have countless offers that will make you not think twice about hitting the buy button.

This Samsung television is half price these days, falling just short of reaching four figures. The QLED television 2023 75Q60C It can be yours for 999 euros on Amazon. It used to cost 2,000 euros so to say that it is a discount is an understatement.

This television has Samsung’s Quantum dot technology, converting light into more than one billion pure colors, even at maximum brightness levels. Each image will become everything a visual delight you never imagined, providing a rich and vibrant color palette that will completely redefine your expectations when it comes to image quality. You’ve never seen the world like you will this incredible 75″ screen.

Besides, the Samsung 75Q60C comes with Quantum HDR10+. This revolutionary standard goes beyond simple color representation, highlighting the details and contrast of each image. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world where each scene comes to life with unconventional clarity and realism.

Television also adds the functionalities that Tizen providesso more than a television one could say that it is rather a a smart entertainment center. From enjoying your multimedia content to playing in the cloud with Gaming Hub or control your connected devices with SmartThingsthis Smart TV It will change the way you relate to the digital world.

On the other hand, Multi View function It will allow you to enjoy up to 4 content at the same time, dividing your TV into multiple screens that will adjust to your personal needs. You are the one who chooses the size of each one, allowing you to create your own viewing experience. The Samsung QLED 2023 75Q60C is not just a screen, but it is a window to a new visual and auditory universe that knows no limits.

Adopt a new member into the home to know the horizons of this technological gem. This is the future of television and you can meet it. We remind you that, if you wish, you can follow all the news through the Black Friday live that we prepared so that you don’t miss anything.

