Barcelona port workers refuse to unload and load military cargo to Israel. Photo/The New Arab

MADRID – Harbor workers union Barcelona refused to load and unload any military material headed to Israel in the midst of the war in Gaza. It comes amid a cruel Israeli military campaign that has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians – mostly children and women – since October 7.

The union also urged the protection of civilians in conflict areas, following a similar move by Belgium’s transport union last week.

In a statement, the workers stressed their absolute rejection of all forms of violence and see it as an obligation and commitment to vigorously defend the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which they say is being violated in Gaza, and other war-torn territories.

“Monday’s decision is largely symbolic and seeks to encourage other Spanish ports to follow its lead,” OEPB trade union secretary Josep Maria Deop told Reuters as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday (8/11/2023 ).

The OEPB is the only union representing the 1,200 dockworkers at the port of Barcelona.

According to Spanish website El Diario, the union said it would work with local NGOs to detect which ships were carrying weapons bound for Israel.

Deop stated he believed there were military shipments from Barcelona because it is a port that moves all kinds of goods.

The union also took similar steps in 2011, in an attempt to block arms shipments to Libya during NATO’s military intervention.

The OEPB said it opposes all types of violence wherever it occurs, including in the occupied and war-torn Palestinian territories, and that the boycott is aimed at protecting civilians everywhere.