There is something that fascinates me about board games like this. Barcelona that now comes to our language from the hand of Damn Games. Due to its structure with different boards, piece types and an avalanche of options in each turn, it is one of those games that should be presented to your visitors and friends more with some preparation and planning than by catching them off guard.

Especially if they haven’t had the chance to face table games more intricate, I understand to what extent standing in front of that collection of cartoons can be overwhelming and, at the same time, I am fascinated that what at first seems something incomprehensible, a simple explanation and a few minutes of game time are enough to dazzle all.

A beautiful tribute to the city of Barcelona

It’s that point where you see that it’s not just that it wasn’t that big of a deal, but that it’s also much more agile and accessible than anyone would think if they stood in front of the back of the box.

And from there you play a first game, and a second, and a third… And before you realize it, you see that there was still a little more room for fascination.

What was overwhelming at first and a few games later seemed simple, soon proves to have a depth in which the strategy of trying to get the most out of each turn involves trying to nominate yourself as the winner, but also grows in interaction with the possibility of stopping. the progress of your table mates.

The idea behind Barcelona It is to accumulate points based on actions that are normally closely linked to shaping the expansion that the streets of the Catalan capital experienced during the era of modernism.

The best way to level up your starter game collection

You receive points for laying streets, points for creating buildings, for shaping the sacred Family, for following in the footsteps of Ildefons Cerdà. One of those experiences in which you enjoy the constant feeling of always adding and moving forward. The idea is that no shift feels useless.





Using the placement of people at each intersection, your actions for that turn will be marked by the streets that, vertically, horizontally, and diagonally, may intersect with the position you have just taken. And that is exactly where the duality comes in of assessing to what extent what you need is to advance your own score, and at what point the most important thing is to annoy your rivals.

Of more than notable quality, and with beautiful illustrations for cards and boards that manage to do surprising justice to what modernism represents in Barcelonathis beautiful and frankly fun board game has become in recent weeks the perfect excuse to get family and friends to play.

If you are getting into board games and are looking for an option that will help you level up your games without falling into more cumbersome or complicated options that involve a lot of management and predisposition, Barcelona It seems like the ideal option to convince friends and family to try something a little more elaborate.

