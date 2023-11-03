Neither Aline a few weeks ago nor Ciarán now. None of the first four storms of this autumn season have managed to alleviate the drought situation in Barcelona. The metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona could enter a state of emergency in a matter of weeks due to the lack of water.

The preamble to the emergency. The rains are not reaching the Mediterranean coast like other areas of the peninsula and that is taking a toll on the hydrological reserve on which the city of Barcelona and its metropolitan area depend. Thus, the Generalitat could announce throughout this month the entry into an emergency phase.

This emergency phase would imply reducing per capita consumption per day to 200 liters of water from the current 230. The contingency plans also contemplate the extreme emergency situation, which would imply an additional reduction to 160 liters per person per day.

How can consumption be reduced? The plan contemplates, for example, the possibility of measures such as reducing pressure in waterways, in order to avoid possible water cuts.

Shipped water. The solution could come along the Mediterranean coast. Boat. This was stated by Samuel Reyes, director of the Catalan Water Agency (ACA), in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio that has been echoed by several media outlets.

It would not be the first time that the Barcelona metropolitan area receives water from neighboring basins through a tanker. The current situation is reminiscent of the drought experienced in 2008, the year in which local authorities had to resort to a tanker to replenish the area’s water reserves with water from, in that case, Tarragona.

Storm water. September 2023 was the wettest so far this century in Spain, largely due to the rainfall in the center of the peninsula, above 300% of the average for that month in the Community of Madrid and surrounding areas.

The story was very different in Catalan lands: in half of its territory, rainfall remained below 75% of the average. October was a drier month, also in relative terms, with much of the Mediterranean coast with rainfall below 25% of the average.

“Operation Boat.” 2008 was not the only occasion in which water had to be transported in ships between different hydrographic basins. “Operation Boat” was the name given to the water transportation operation between the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands carried out during the 1995 drought. An operation with ups and downs.

The transportation of water between islands has a long tradition. However, perhaps one of the most significant cases was seen last year, when a ship had to transport water between basins in the northern third of the peninsula, specifically between the port of Bilbao, a city supplied by reservoirs such as the Zadorra el Álava and the Bermeo port, located 22 nautical miles (about 40 km).

It’s not just Barcelona. The rains of recent weeks could be misleading: the drought situation is not exclusive to Barcelona and its surroundings. The lack of rain has persisted during these months in most of the Mediterranean coast of the peninsula. Furthermore, the rains of recent weeks, including several episodes of heavy rain, have only slightly alleviated the situation.

The latest National Hydrological Bulletin indicates that the situation of Spanish swamps has improved since the current hydrological year began at the beginning of October. The situation of the swamps is better than last year at this time but still worse than the year 2021/22 and considerably worse than that of 2020/21 or the average of the last decade.

All of this is partly due to the hydroelectric reserve, and the situation in the consumptive use reservoirs is not so encouraging, with levels exceeding last year’s levels only as of this week and well below the reserve in previous exercises during these dates.

Image | Aleksandar Pasaric