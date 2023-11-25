loading…

Barcelona’s city council on Friday local time approved a declaration suspending relations with Israel until there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

BARCELONA – City council Barcelona on Friday local time approved a declaration suspending relations with Israel until there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip and the country respects the basic rights of the Palestinian people.

This is not the first time Barcelona has cut ties with Israel.

In February 2023, then-Mayor Ada Colau suspended the city’s ties with Israel and its sister city agreement with Tel Aviv.

However, during this summer’s elections, Colau lost his position to socialist candidate Jaume Collboni. In September, he restored diplomatic relations with Israel and a sister cities agreement with Tel Aviv.

Friday’s declaration was submitted by the left-wing Barcelona en Comun party led by Colau and supported by the Socialist Party led by Collboni, as well as the left-wing separatist party ERC.

The declaration condemns all attacks on the civilian population, whether carried out by Hamas or Israel, as well as any collective punishment, forced displacement, systematic destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure as well as the blockade of energy, water, food and medical supplies against the population of the Gaza Strip .

According to the statement approved by Barcelona, ​​the main obstacles to long-term peace are the occupation and colonization of Palestinian territories, and the denial of people’s rights as reported by Anadolu, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Other key members of Spain’s national government, including former minister and current lawmaker Ione Belarra, have called on the country as a whole to also sever ties with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Barcelona’s decision is not the position of the Spanish government. Instead, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez traveled to Israel and Palestine to meet with his counterparts on Thursday.