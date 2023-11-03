At Cinemascomics we analyze the Barbie Blu-Ray, in its special edition in a metal box, the highest-grossing film of 2023

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray Steelbook edition of Barbie, the number one world premiere in the history of Warner Bros. Pictures, a global phenomenon from writer and director Greta Gerwig, with more than $1.43 billion raised worldwide. the world.

Barbie is now on sale in stores in amaray edition on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray, and two metallic editions, the pink steelbook with 1 Blu-Ray disc, and the blue steelbook two-disc with 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray; as well as in digital format. The North American film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel, and is distributed in the physical market in Spain by Arvi Licensing.

From Oscar-nominated writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) comes Barbie, the global phenomenon starring Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (Babylon) and Ryan Gosling (First Man) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (How to Train Your Dragon 3), Kate McKinnon (Yesterday), Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), and Will Ferrell (The LEGO Movie 2). Also part of the cast are Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), Ariana Greenblatt (65), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women). Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile), Hari Nef (Savage Nation), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men : Dark Phoenix), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (The Lovely Bones), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Emma.), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Nicola Coughlan (The Bridgertons), Ritu Arya (Last Christmas), John Cena (Suicide Squad), Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (Alita: Angel of Combat) and Oscar winner Helen Mirren (Fast & Furious 10).

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film team

Greta Gerwig directs Barbie from a script by the filmmaker herself along with Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), based on Mattel’s Barbie. The film is produced by Oscar nominees David Heyman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Margot Robbie (Promising Girl), Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya) and Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club), with Greta Gerwig. Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serve as executive producers. A production from Heyday Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, NB/GG Pictures and Mattel is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Greta Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (The Irishman), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Anna Karenina), editor Nick Houy (Lady Bird), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (Paddington 2) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (Background Noise), and with music by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (A Star is Born), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack features an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max and FIFTY FIFTY, among others.

Synopsis:

Living in Barbie Land is about being a perfect person in a perfect place. Unless you have a total existential crisis like Barbie (Margot Robbie) does. Or be a Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Barbie is recommended for all audiences and especially for the promotion of gender equality, where it is shown in its Blu-Ray Steelbook version with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the film is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not had the opportunity to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Cinema trailer:

Blu-Ray technical characteristics:

Contains 1 disc Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes Format type: 080p in High Definition 16×9 2.00:1 Audios in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in Spanish and Italian; Dolby Atmos-TrueHD in English; Dolby Digital 5.1 in Catalan, English and Audiodescriptive English. Subtitles in Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Danish. Coded for the deaf: English and Italian.

Extras:

It’s a Weird World:

Greta Gerwig described the rare Barbie as a cross between David Bowie and a hairless cat, says Margot Robbie with a laugh. A role that Kate McKinnon loves to play, because she is a Barbie with whom you have played too much, painted her face and cut her hair. A role designed for the actress, since she and the filmmaker have known each other since university. The actress describes her character as the figure of a shaman, the guardian of the world’s hidden oddities. Along with her, they review other rare Barbies that had a fleeting appearance in stores and almost no one remembers them.

All-Star Barbie Party:

The director is full of praise for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, where the performers themselves speak wonders of their co-star, highlighting the commitment provided during filming.

But not only Margot Robbie plays Barbie, she has had many different faces, aspects and professions over the years and almost all of them are represented in the film. In this way, Issa Rae is the president Barbie, while other Barbies are played by actresses such as Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef and Emerald Fennel; where they all confess how much fun they had during filming. But Ken also has many different faces, such as those of Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir; while Michael Cera plays the one and only Allan of Barbieland.

In the real world we meet America Ferrera as Gloria and Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha, mother and daughter who will cross paths with Barbie and try to help her. Will Ferrell also appears as the CEO of Mattel, where the actor says that as he read the script he thought it was a brilliant work of satire and a very intelligent vision of the world of Barbie. There are also many surprise cameos in the film, such as Hellen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, John Cena and Dua Lipa, among others.

Musical Make-Believe:

Ryan Gosling cantando I’m Just Ken de Barbie

Greta Gerwig indicates that she wanted to create a Barbieland world that was like the set of a 1950s musical. She wanted a colossal Barbie dance number that would conclude with her existential fear of death. A choreography created by Jennifer White and that they rehearsed for weeks, danced to disco music. They go on to show how they filmed the epic battle on the Ken beach and how funny it was to film such ridiculous moments.

Becoming Barbie:

Margot Robbie comments that she embodies the first Barbie that was created, calling herself the Stereotypical Barbie, being the most beautiful, cheerful and friendly blonde. The actress tells about the pre-production process and all the ideas that were discarded or that we finally saw on screen. They also show us the makeup, hair and costume process designed for the leading actress, using up to 14 different wigs for Margot Robbie.

Welcome to Barbieland:

Barbieland is a perfect place, where all the Barbies and Kens live in harmony every day. An ideal world where they never grow old. A world recreated on the set that excited the cast, with pink tones and the artificial authenticity that the director was looking for.

Next, Margot Robbie shows us the Dream House where Barbie lives, the beach with plastic water, the strange Barbie house, the Oval Office in the Pink House, the Mojo Dojo Casa House and the Keino; telling the process of design and creation of the different scenarios of the film.

Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie:

For Greta Gerwig, the first rule of Barbieland is to always wear the right outfit, designed by costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who indicates that the main difference between Barbies and humans is that every time you see a Barbie, she is dressed Perfectly for the occasion. A tour of the outfits that Barbie wears and her evolution over the decades that we see throughout the film. A wardrobe that is influenced by the Real World when Barbie and Ken go there and discover how people really dress.

Barbie (Blu-ray) (Special Metallic Edition)

Product : Barbie (Blu-ray) (Special Metallic Edition)

URL : Amazon

Precio : 39,00 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Living in Barbie Land is about being a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a total existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)