A human rights group in Europe accused Israel of stealing the organs of Palestinian corpses. Photo/Illustration

GENEVA – human rights group Euro-Med Monitor accused Israel steal corpses from medical facilities in Gaza Strip to harvest his organs illegally.

A report issued by a human rights group said that Israeli soldiers had taken bodies from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as other locations south of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Medical experts in the Gaza Strip have found evidence indicating missing organs from some of the bodies returned to their families, including eye corneas and other organs.

A thorough examination of the freed bodies has still not been possible amid ferocious Israeli airstrikes and an influx of patients.

“Israel is considered the center of the global illegal trade in human organs,” said the Euro-Med report, referring to a CNN investigation that also showed Israel was involved in stealing organs from the bodies of Palestinians as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (28/11/2023 ).

The Geneva-based organization also accused Israel of storing bodies at freezing temperatures (below 40 degrees Celsius), possibly to hide organ theft.

Israel has a history of holding the bodies of Palestinians. Euro-Med said that at least 145 bodies were being held in morgues, around 255 in the secret ‘Numbers Cemetery’ facility near the Jordanian border, while 75 others remained missing and unidentified.

Some of these bodies are said to be stored in hidden mass graves – known as “enemy combatant graves” – in military areas, marked only by metal plates.