loading…

Residents hold funeral prayers in front of the victims killed by Israeli bombing in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday (6/11/2023). Photo/AP

GAZA – More than 10,000 people have been killed in 31 days of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel’s barbaric actions continue without any sign of a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

In a statement on Monday (6/11/2023), the Gaza Ministry of Health said the death toll had risen to 10,022 Palestinians.

Israeli bombings which began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 2023, have also killed 4,104 Palestinian children.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday that it would hold an extraordinary summit in Riyadh on November 12 to discuss the ongoing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an Extraordinary Islamic Summit at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as Chair of the current Islamic Summit, on Sunday… to coincide with November 12, 2023, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss aggression Israeli brutality against the Palestinian people,” said the organization’s statement.

From November 10-11, Saudi Arabia will also hold African-Arab and inter-Arab summits, the Saudi Ministry of Information told Sputnik.

On the other hand, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday asked lawyers from Arab countries and human rights organizations to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel for crimes against Palestinians.

“I call on the free peoples of the world, Arab lawyers and human rights organizations to file a lawsuit against the Zionist entity (Israel) with the International Criminal Court to end decades of impunity for crimes against Palestinians,” Tebboune stressed, in a video published by his office .