Barbarian! The Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Parliament calls on the military to burn down the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Deputy Speaker of parliament Israel Knesset, urged the country’s military to “burn” Gaza Strip and not allowing any fuel into the Palestinian enclave unless all hostages held by Hamas are released.

“All the worry about whether there is internet in Gaza or not shows that we have learned nothing. We are too human,” said Nissim Vaturi, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, on the social media platform X.

“Burn Gaza now, no less! Don’t allow fuel in, don’t allow water in until the hostages are returned!” he exclaimed as quoted from RT, Saturday (10/11/2023).

Vaturi’s comments are the latest in a series of inflammatory statements made by Israeli politicians regarding the ongoing operation in Gaza. Earlier this month, Netanyahu removed Cultural Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu from a cabinet meeting after he suggested the use of nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas took more than 200 hostages during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel responded to the attack by launching a bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel has also imposed a near-total blockade of the Palestinian enclave, which the UN and human rights groups say has only worsened the dire humanitarian situation there.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told reporters that 24 patients at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in the enclave, died in the Israeli attack on the compound. The IDF accuses Hamas of using Al-Shifa and other hospitals for military purposes.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to local officials. After lengthy debate, the UN Security Council on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian end to the fighting and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

