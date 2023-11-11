They’re planning a Barbarella reboot starring Sydney Sweeney and you can’t imagine who the director could be.

Get ready for an intergalactic journey full of style and seduction! For rumors are abuzz with the news that acclaimed director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) could helm Sony Pictures’ long-awaited reboot of the classic sci-fi film, Barbarella.

Although updates on this project have been scarce, trusted insider Daniel Richtman has dropped the bombshell that Edgar Wright is in talks to direct the film that’s been on everyone’s lips since Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria, was announced as starring and executive producing.

It will be the remake of a cult classic.

This new version of Barbarella promises to fuse the charm of Jean Claude Forest’s French comics with the spirit of the 1968 cult film, starring the iconic Jane Fonda. Combining Edgar Wright’s unique vision with the character’s sensuality could result in an out-of-this-world cinematic experience.

Edgar Wright (cordonpress)

Despite the controversy surrounding Barbarella and its “sexual exploitation” critiques, Sydney Sweeney and the studio appear ready to add additional layers to the story, exploring the idea of ​​women owning their own power. Plus, Jane Fonda, who is excited about the project, could even have a cameo.

A Barbarella television series was previously attempted in 2013, with filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, but it went nowhere. Luckily, it now seems that Edgar Wright’s vision could finally bring this cinematic renewal to life.

Do you think Edgar Wright is a good choice for this film? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.