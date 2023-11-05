Joaquín has suffered a lot to be able to say Joaxinet’s name, the former soccer player spends an hour dressed in a bubble, failing to pronounce the name of his Christmas brand.

The star has also gotten stuck talking and decides to do a trick to untangle her language.

The attack of laughter comes when Joaquín plays a joke on the guest with the king emeritus. Music has also been part of the funniest moments of the program when Joaquín no longer wanted to listen to the show’s song anymore.

Enjoy the outtakes starring Joaquín and ((LINK:TAG|||tag|||6502e3c5e5678622247b4251||| Bárbara Rey ))in Joaquín, the rookie.