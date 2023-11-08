Bárbara Rey has been impressed with Ángel Cristo’s small demonstration. The trainer and two of her elephants have knelt before the star to convince her to work with him in the circus.

Despite the moment, Bárbara has not confirmed that she is going to work with the trainer, but the truth is that, after the unfortunate comment, both have come closer. Clown takes the starlet back to her house.

When she gets home, a car waits for her at the door. The young woman waits for the trainer’s friend to leave and gets into the black vehicle that is waiting for her without saying a word.

The car takes Barbara in the middle of the night to a large palace where she is greeted by a man, King Juan Carlos I, the most powerful man in Spain: “Good evening, your majesty,” she says with a smile.

“How many times have I told you not to call me that?” says Juan Carlos I, breaking into a big smile. It is evident that there is complicity between them. The young woman enters the enormous palace and the king follows behind her… What relationship does Bárbara Rey have with Juan Carlos I?